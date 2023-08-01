BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.05.

BMRN traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.57. 1,472,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,561. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 227.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

