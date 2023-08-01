BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.83-1.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.93. 1,533,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

