BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.83-1.08 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.45.
Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.93. 1,533,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
