Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $374.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $379.00 to $374.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.00.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 0.6 %

BIIB stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,954. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.