Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock traded up $4.96 on Monday, reaching $270.19. 1,373,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,470. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.