BigBear.ai (BBAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect BigBear.ai to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 4,639.70% and a negative net margin of 80.28%. The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BigBear.ai to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 4,912,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $304.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.49.

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,604,426 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $4,267,773.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,944,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,329.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,673,818 shares of company stock worth $16,677,996. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $5,390,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

