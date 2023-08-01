BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of BGSF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 20,372.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Price Performance

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,076. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. BGSF has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

BGSF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently -93.75%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

