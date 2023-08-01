Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 31,135 shares.The stock last traded at $14.75 and had previously closed at $14.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.2002 dividend. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 61.7% in the first quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $113,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

