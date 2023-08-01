Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) & Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $572.04 million 0.93 $43.37 million N/A N/A Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 1.00 -$11.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Meiwu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Meiwu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 5.29% 67.31% 6.34% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility. The JAFRA segment offers beauty and personal care products, such as fragrances; colors comprising cosmetics; skin care products; and toiletries. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. sells its products through catalogues, as well as distributes through a network of distributors, associates, leaders, and consultants to the end customers in Mexico and the United States. The company is headquartered in El Arenal, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Ebc Holdings, Inc.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

