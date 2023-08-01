Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 12,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 29,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLTE shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.