BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BELIMO Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BLHWF stock traded up $8.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 181. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.88. BELIMO has a 1-year low of $473.26 and a 1-year high of $532.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

