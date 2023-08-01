Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $61.23

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.23, but opened at $53.25. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 1,383 shares trading hands.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

