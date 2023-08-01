Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,300 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 1,203,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.5 days.

Becle Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Becle stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 10,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,811. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Becle in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

