Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 6.8%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.77. Approximately 493,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 875,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 84.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,215,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 556,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.