Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 179,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,434. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $86.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

