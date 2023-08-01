Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 98 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in International Business Machines by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $142.57. 2,304,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

