Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

