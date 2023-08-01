Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,488. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

