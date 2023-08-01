Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.