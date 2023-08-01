Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,128,000 after buying an additional 334,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,424,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,769,000 after buying an additional 538,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. 814,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,070. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.77, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

