Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 88.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 130.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,349,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,136 shares of company stock worth $3,741,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Up 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.93. 343,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.51. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

