Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.32. 402,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,029. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.03 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

