Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,250,000 after buying an additional 260,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,899,000 after buying an additional 110,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $165.01. 1,917,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average of $132.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.