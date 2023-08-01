Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 813 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.04. 1,166,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,866. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.71, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,008 shares of company stock worth $42,498,045. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

