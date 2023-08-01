Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 783 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 39,489 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. 2,556,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,572. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.