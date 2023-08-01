Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,895 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. 803,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

