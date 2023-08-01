BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Update

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at BCB Bancorp

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 4,934 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,561.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,990 shares of company stock worth $91,840 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 309.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:BCBP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.85. 42,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,384. The company has a market cap of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

