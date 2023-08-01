Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 355,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 293,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,189. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on B shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

