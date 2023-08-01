Barclays PLC Sells 464,060 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464,060 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $139,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,582 shares of company stock worth $16,489,213. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,759. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $194.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

