Barclays PLC Sells 160,573 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of Phillips 66 worth $146,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

