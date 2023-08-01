Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,662,599 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,288,615 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $208,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,873. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

