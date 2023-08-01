Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 373.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 689,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.64% of CDW worth $170,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $187.41. 457,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

