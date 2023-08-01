Barclays PLC Has $129.49 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 186.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,031,843 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.63% of PPL worth $129,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

PPL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. 5,428,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,748. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

