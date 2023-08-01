Barclays PLC Acquires 17,414 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $187,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $419.17. 1,907,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

