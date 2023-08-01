Barclays Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $132.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.00.
Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. 1,098,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.96 and a beta of 2.47.
In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
