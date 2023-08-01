Barclays Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $132.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. 1,098,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.96 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

