Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $981,971.61 and approximately $16.17 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is www.baofinance.io.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.