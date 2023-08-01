Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 210,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,626,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,870 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,942.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 689,634 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 86,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,733,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103,601 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

