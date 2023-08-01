Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,600 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 659,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
Banca Mediolanum stock remained flat at $8.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
