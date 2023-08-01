Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banc of California from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

BANC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,896. The stock has a market cap of $811.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Rice bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $35,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,008 shares in the company, valued at $887,847.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $106,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Banc of California by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

