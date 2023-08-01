Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target Increased to GBX 450 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.14) to GBX 450 ($5.78) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BCKIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital cut Babcock International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.26) to GBX 440 ($5.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($5.84) to GBX 555 ($7.13) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCKIF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,805. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

