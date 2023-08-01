Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $49.00 at Wedbush

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

