Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.41.

NASDAQ:AVAH remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Monday. 132,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,980. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $326.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

