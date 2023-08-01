Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.89 billion-$7.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.08 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,290,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.