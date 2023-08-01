Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. William Blair lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Avantor stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,991. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Avantor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Avantor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

