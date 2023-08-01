Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 13,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Avantor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,311,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,776. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Avantor by 211.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

