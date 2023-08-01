AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.46-$10.66 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AVB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.91. 399,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,280. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.87. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 38.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 82,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 126,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

