Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AVTX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 2,932,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Avalo Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 13,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $43,168.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,475,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,452 shares of company stock worth $204,550. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 450,334 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Featured Articles

