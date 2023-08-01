Audius 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.89 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Audius has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $189.25 million and $2.89 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,194,342,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,620,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

