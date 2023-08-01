Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of AESI stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. 1,055,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AESI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

In other news, CEO Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

