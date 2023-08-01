AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £127 ($163.05) to £119 ($152.78) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £119.88 ($153.90).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

LON:AZN opened at £111.86 ($143.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The company has a market capitalization of £173.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,842.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,499.21 ($121.96) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($159.10). The business’s 50-day moving average is £111.57 and its 200 day moving average is £112.81.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 71.80 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 10,346.32%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

