Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.60 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,981. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 275.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.